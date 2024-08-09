Bo Nix has the chance to take the reins of Broncos starting QB job vs. Colts
By Kaden Staab
The 2024 NFL preseason officially began with last night's games between the Patriots and Panthers while the Lions played the Giants. The Denver Broncos are traveling this week to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday at 11 AM MT. Rookie Bo Nix appears to be in line for some extended play to showcase his abilities and prove to the coaching staff that he's ready for the starting spot.
Preseason games are rarely a time when your guaranteed starters receive extended runs during the game. However, the Broncos' situation is a different animal altogether. The most important position, the quarterback, appears to still be up in the air. Speculation is that Nix will take the job soon enough, at least before week one against the Seahawks arrives. But, at the time of this article, that decision has not been made. However, Nix could force Payton's hand after this Sunday's performance.
Rarely do we see full-time starters out there for much more than a quarter at a time. So when a player performs well, things have to be taken into consideration. Not to diminish the player's good game, but it probably came against an opposing team of players who are also competing to make the team. This means most of the time it's backups versus backups.
But, the Broncos are in a different situation than most. They need to figure out who is going to be calling the shots on the field. If they had already determined that, we might not be seeing any extended play from that player. Nix has the chance to go out there on Sunday against the Colts and prove to Payton and the rest of the staff that he doesn't need the extended run in the final two preseason games because he's ready and he's ready right now.
Nix will most likely be sharing the field with some of his fellow 2024 draftees. Troy Franklin, Audric Esteme, and training camp standout, Devaughn Vele. Coach Payton has indicated that this group should see at most a couple of back-to-back quarters of play which will allow Nix to fully showcase what his game will look like at full speed. He's had a relatively good camp so far but this will be the first real test on Sunday, even if it is just pre-season. If Nix comes out of the gate slinging it all over the field while helping lead the Broncos to an early season victory, the coaching staff might not have any choice but to move up their timetable and get Nix slotted into the starting spot ahead of the season opener in Seattle.