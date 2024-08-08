Criticized WR draft pick is making Broncos fans eat crow in training camp
Denver Broncos fans were not overly thrilled when the team used a 7th-round pick on Devaughn Vele in the 2024 NFL Draft. Outside of Broncos fans who are also fans of the Utah Utes program, not many people knew much of anything about Vele going into the NFL Draft process, which is why his selection -- even at the back end of the 7th round -- was a bit of a surprise.
It certainly wasn't unanimously hated, but if you read the replies to this post on Twitter/X right after the Broncos drafted Vele, you can feel the frustration from the fan base.
Waste of a pick...Only pick I really hate, dude is 40...I don't see the vision on this one...Bro is 27...
Now, Devaughn Vele is the talk of training camp in Denver.
Devaughn Vele going viral for insane catch at Broncos training camp
During some goal-to-go work from the 7-yard line, quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw a pass toward Vele giving him the only chance to come down with it. Vele has a long 6-foot-4 frame and an outstanding catch radius, and he needed to use every bit of it to extend and make a one-handed play on the football.
Not only that, but then to come down with the ball and complete the catch as he was going to the ground.
This guy looks like an absolute stud, and the Broncos may have a big-time NFL Draft steal on their hands. It was tough to see the vision for Vele early on because there wasn't really a clear path to the 53-man roster. After some of the plays he's been making at training camp, it seems that everyone attending Broncos training camp is saying unanimously that this guy is making the squad.
Vele is, in fact, 26 years old already. He's older for a rookie by a lot, but that's not going to matter when he's out there on the field making plays. He's got an opportunity in Denver and whether that lasts four years, six years, or whatever, he's got a chance to make the most of a significant opportunity.
Even before this play at practice, Vele was our top pick at wide receiver -- among a number of talented players -- to keep a close eye on during the upcoming preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Vele is going to get a lot of work both offensively and on special teams so he can stake his claim on a roster spot once and for all.