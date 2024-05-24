Bleacher Report re-draft lands Denver Broncos an interesting QB option
By Amir Farrell
In a recent re-draft, Bleacher Report had the Denver Broncos selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the 20th overall pick. However, in this re-draft, only players drafted between 2020 and 2024 were eligible to be selected in the first round. In this hypothetical scenario, this was a re-draft of the 2020 NFL Draft order, hence the Broncos holding the 20th overall selection.
Considering the Broncos have been searching for a new franchise quarterback in the post-Peyton Manning era, it certainly makes sense for the Broncos to select a signal-caller in this situation. However, Lawrence being the selection is a head-scratcher for a number of reasons. In his first three seasons, Lawrence has been an interesting player, to say the least. Sure, his numbers are impressive. The 24-year-old star has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his last two seasons and has a total of 58 career touchdown passes.
Despite Lawrence appearing like an "elite" quarterback on paper, I don't necessarily believe that he has lived up to the hype or expectations of a former first-overall pick and to be blunt, I would prefer Bo Nix over Lawrence in a Sean Payton offense.
Lawrence just simply lacks the intangibles and overall skill to compete at a high level like other superstar quarterbacks around the league. This is not to say Lawrence is not worthy of starting in the NFL by any means, however, given the position that the Broncos are selecting in this hypothetical re-draft, it just does not make sense to add Lawrence.
He is overrated in a number of areas including accuracy and is overall an underwhelming quarterback compared to other players sitting on the board with the 20th overall pick. I would even go as far to say that J.J. McCarthy would be a more logical selection at this spot.