Bleacher Report outlines four bold moves that the Broncos should make
The Denver Broncos could have some moves left on the table, and Bleacher Report outlined four more moves that the team should make. You know what; some of these moves would not at all be unrealistic, but all four happening is unlikely. There is a ton of reason for Denver to continue tweaking their roster, and there is still a good bit of time for them to get that done.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report outlined four more moves that Denver has on their to-do list:
"Trade Courtland Sutton- Matt Holder
Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, and the Denver Broncos would get over $13.5 million of salary-cap relief by dealing him now that it's past June 1. The wideout also only has two years left on his deal and is approaching 30, making it more enticing for the front office to add some future assets for him.
Add a veteran center
The Broncos lost Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency and are projected to start Luke Wattenberg at center, but he lacks regular-season experience despite heading into his third year.
With Bo Nix expected to be the team's starting quarterback, it would be beneficial to add an experienced player at the position to help set the team's protections and keep the rookie upright.
Sign a safety
Justin Simmons was a cap casualty in free agency, and Denver hasn't found a suitable replacement for him. Brandon Jones could step up and fill his shoes, but he shouldn't prohibit the front office from at least adding some competition in training camp for the starting role.
Trade Javonte Williams
If the Broncos are being honest heading into this season, they'll realize the team probably isn't going to be a playoff contender. Williams is entering a contract year and has struggled to stay healthy since his rookie season, so the team should act now and see what they can get for him in the trade market."
Holder notes that the team should trade both Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams. Both moves could happen and do have legitimate reasons to be made. Sutton and Williams are entering the final years of their contracts, and Williams would hit the FA market in 2025.
He's been a bust of a second-round pick, but Samaje Perine is the most likely RB to be moved here, and as for Sutton, it doesn't seem like Denver is all that eager to trade him. What seems more likely is a short-term extension, perhaps paying him around $15-$16 million per season.
It seems likely that both players are on the team. Holder does correctly note that Denver should add a veteran center. The team doesn't have a proven player at this position with Lloyd Cushenberry leaving in free agency, and the obvious choice here is Connor Williams, who ended the year with a season-ending knee injury but could be healthy for the start of the 2024 NFL Season.
Lastly, they suggest that the Broncos add a veteran safety. The team effectively replaced Justin Simmons with Brandon Jones and did re-sign PJ Locke III. While I would not say that the Broncos urgently need add a safety, the free agent market is actually still quite deep, so maybe they could if the price is right.