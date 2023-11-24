Black Friday 2023: 3 best contracts on the Denver Broncos roster
Do the Denver Broncos have any Black Friday deals on their roster?
Black Friday 2023 is upon us, and stores across the country aren't the only ones with great deals. The Denver Broncos have a few very good deals of their own to boast. I don't know about you, but I've already gone Black Friday shopping today, and it got me thinking. Of all the great deals that you see in every store you pass, can you find the best deal?
Well, objectively, there's probably no such thing. For what it's worth, though, I did get a great deal on new white shoes and a new pair of jeans. Anyway, I'm getting off track here. In the NFL, there are a ton of "bad" contracts. These bad contracts aren't exclusive to one position. There are also some great contracts as well. Now, I think using rookie contracts is cheating a bit, as players who are in their first couple years of their deals aren't eligible for extensions yet.
Anyway, do the Denver Broncos have any great deals on their roster? (Excluding rookie contracts, of course).
1. Samaje Perine, RB, $3.75 million per year
I'll admit that I was not at all a fan of the Samaje Perine free agency signing. However, over the last two games especially, Perine has proven to be worth more than his contract. He's been crucial in the team's back-to-back game-winning drives against the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. In fact, Perine ranks 3rd in the NFL with 326 receiving yards as a running back.
He also ranks 9th among running backs in receptions. Perine also possesses very good pass-protection skills and always seems to fall forward when he carries the ball. Honestly, this is just a younger and better version of what the Denver Broncos got from Latavius Murray in 2022. Perine has been excellent when called upon in 2023.