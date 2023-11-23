What the Broncos need to do to become a true contender
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos have won four games in a row, and are officially the hottest team in football. After starting 1-5, the Broncos have improved to 5-5, and enter the final stretch of their schedule playing their best football. However, the Broncos have room for much improvement, and they'll be the first ones to tell you that. However, regardless of what improvement they may or may not make, it takes a certain caliber of football to make the playoffs. Here are three keys for the Broncos to make the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
1) Continue to dominate the football (time of possession and turnovers)
The Broncos have been incredible with the turnover differential lately. On the year, the Broncos sit at +6 in the turnover department. Additionally, since their game against the Packers, just four games, the Broncos have posted a turnover differential of +11, consisting of 13 takeaways and just two turnovers. The Broncos dominated Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, arguably the two most talented quarterbacks in football, the red-hot Joshua Dobbs, and a solid Packers quarterback in Jordan Love. While the Broncos have been able to snag the ball left and right, the Broncos have also been able to control the ball.
Through their three most recent games, the Broncos average roughly 32 minutes of possession, which is good for 10th best in the league in that time frame. The Broncos, when they control the ball and force turnovers en mass, play football like a constrictor snake. The Broncos have a few tough games remaining on their schedule, including the games these next two weeks against the Browns and Texans, and are facing a pair of rookie quarterbacks who have struggled of late. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who the Broncos face this week, has thrown four interceptions in four games this year, and is still yet to throw a touchdown in the NFL. CJ Stroud, for as great as he has been this year, struggled in his two most recent games to the tune of four interceptions. If the Broncos can continue to take the ball away, they have a shot at the playoffs.