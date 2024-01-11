Bill Belichick and Patriots parting ways could be a nightmare for the Broncos
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways could be a nightmare fo the Denver Broncos.
On Thursday, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick agreed to mutually part ways. This could end up being a massive nightmare for the Denver Broncos. Belichick is inching closer to the all-time NFL wins lead, and surely does not want to end his coaching career like this. Belichick and the Patriots were largely an irrelevant team in the post-Tom Brady era, and they bottomed out this year.
However, Belichick will certainly have another shot to be a head coach in the NFL, and I do think one scenario could end up being a total nightmare for the Denver Broncos. One thing that you cannot dispute is how strong of a defensive mind he is.
Belichick constantly trots out strong defenses year after year, but his offensive strategy seems to below average. He was not able to get the offense sorted out after Tom Brady left, and he had four seasons to do so. He isn't the best at drafting offensive players, and it shows. Well, I would assume that Bill Belichick would like to end up somewhere with some established offensive personnel in place.
And the best destination for Belichick might be the Los Angeles Chargers. This potential marriage could end up being a total nightmare for the Denver Broncos. Belichick could easily turn LA's defense around overnight, and that's been their weak spot over the years, which is a big reason why Denver has not struggled to beat them. LA also has a decent QB in Justin Herbert, so Belichick would not have to go hunting for that position.
Honestly, if Bill Belichick could end up in LA, all he'd really have to do is to hire a half-way competent offensive coordinator to get the offense in a decent spot. He'd have no problem turning the defense around, and that would be a brutal scenario for the Denver Broncos, because one thing the Broncos can bank on is the Chargers "Chargering."
The Chargers all of a sudden becoming a dangerous team would make the Broncos life a lot harder as they try to get back to winning football. The Broncos already have their work cut out for them this offseason being in a cap crunch and needing a ton of help on defense. Bill Belichick ending up being the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers would just be insult to injury.