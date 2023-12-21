4 biggest questions facing Denver Broncos entering Week 16 game against Patriots
The Denver Broncos (7-7) will host the New England Patriots (3-11) in a must-win game for the team. Here are the biggest questions the Broncos will face in this one.
What role will Kareem Jackson play?
Kareem Jackson, suspended two separate times this season, will be back for the Broncos on Sunday. But many feel that he will be relegated to the role of a backup following the emergence of P.J. Locke in his absence.
That being said, the Broncos still need the leadership and experience that Jackson brings to the field and he could be a key contributor in this late playoff run, provided he can avoid any more illegal hits.
The Broncos have Locke and Justin Simmons, but are still thin at the safety position. Rookie JL Skinner has been a healthy scratch nearly every game this season and Delarrin Turner-Yell has just not been very good.
It will be interesting to see how many snaps Jackson gets in this game but despite the mistakes he's made this season, he is still a defensive leader for this team and one that the Broncos believe in.