Big trade shakes up Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Can the Broncos maneuver around the board and win the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. 51st overall (from Steelers): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
So you just drafted a quarterback who gets rid of the ball quickly...
Malachi Corley might be the ideal second-round pick for the Denver Broncos if they can secure one. There are a lot of really strong receivers in this draft class over the course of the first two days, but Corley has the ability to take a slant or a screen and go the distance. He's not only physical after the catch, but he's explosive and elusive. He does a great job of creating offense and is heavily involved in the running game.
His physicality bleeds into every area of his game. Even after the Broncos brought in Josh Reynolds to upgrade the room, having a playmaker like this is really the one thing that seems to be missing.
3. 76th overall: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
The Broncos were able to go out in free agency and upgrade the defensive line by signing former Saints undrafted free agent Malcolm Roach. They still need to add to the defensive line, though, because they're currently one injury away from disaster at that position.
Not to mention, they need to add more pass rushers on the interior, and someone like Michael Hall out of Ohio State could be exactly that. At 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, he posted a 4.75 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State's pro day with an elite 1.65-second 10-yard split.