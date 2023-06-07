NBA Finals Game 3 Bonus: Win $400 on $6 Worth of Bets for Backing Nuggets vs. Miami!
The NBA Finals are knotted up at one game apiece, but you still have time to cash in on your Nuggets!
Bet365 and DraftKings have two of the best promotions in the sports betting industry to make it that much easier for you to win big.
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets at each sportsbook just for signing up, depositing $10 or more and making a qualifying wager.
Keep reading to learn how you can win $400 for Game 3 tonight!
Bet and Get: Bet365 and DraftKings Colorado Promo Codes
You’ll be rewarded simply for placing your first wager at Bet365 and DraftKings, but the offers are each slightly different.
When you sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook, you’ll need to verify your identity and location, deposit $10 or more and wager $1 or more on any Game 3 Nuggets vs. Heat bet.
Once your wager settles, you’ll collect your $200 in bonus bets – win or lose!
When you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll also need to verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more. Then, you’ll have to bet at least $5 on any Game 3 Nuggets vs. Heat bet.
The best part about this offer is that you don’t even need to wait until your wager is finished. You’ll win that $200 INSTANTLY upon placing your bet!
See how easy that was? With just a few minutes of work and $6 in combined bets, you’ve unlocked a guaranteed $400 in bonus bets.
There’s a wide variety of betting lines for the NBA Finals, including bets on the moneyline, spread, total, player props, alternate lines, same-game parlays and more.
We also have the Stanley Cup Finals and the MLB regular season along with golf, tennis, NASCAR, soccer, and more!
The only catch with these offers is that they won’t be around forever.
Sign up with Bet365 and DraftKings today to access two of the best promotions in sports betting before it's too late!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.