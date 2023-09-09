Bet365 Colorado Promo: Bet $1 on Denver, Win $365 Bonus Guaranteed!
Win a guaranteed $365 bonus to celebrate the start of a new NFL season at Bet365 Colorado for a limited time
If you haven’t heard, allow us to tell you the good news: Bet365’s best offer in sports betting is back in Colorado!
Broncos fans in Colorado who sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 or more on Broncos vs. Raiders will win $365 in bonus bets – even if your bet loses!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus offer in time for Week 1:
Bet365 Colorado Promo Code
You’ll get $365 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $1 or more!
But keep in mind: You must live in Colorado to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook CO (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on Broncos vs. Raiders
Once you sign up, make a qualifying deposit and lock in that first bet, you’ll be winning $365 in bonus bets no matter what happens!
With extra betting money like this, you can bet on all of the NFL Week 1 action you can handle, look into season-long bets and more.
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on Broncos vs. Raiders.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is a 3.5-point favorite (-175 on the moneyline) at home against Las Vegas to open this new NFL season at Bet365 Sportsbook.
But you don’t have to pick your Broncos to simply win or cover the spread. You can also bet over/under 43 total points, alternate lines, individual player props and more!
Once you’ve signed in to Bet365, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section and scroll down until you see Broncos vs. Raiders.
Be sure to click on the game to explore all of your available betting options, and then place at least $1 on your first wager.
Sign up with Bet365 today to turn a $1 bet into $365 in bonus bets with no sweat while you still can.
