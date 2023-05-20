Broncos Fans: Cash a Guaranteed $200 Win on Your Nuggets with a $1 Wager at Bet365!
It’s been a disappointing year as a Broncos fan, but that’s about to change thanks to another hometown team and an exclusive offer from Bet365 Sportsbook Colorado.
Broncos fans in Colorado who sign up for Bet365 will win $200 in bonus bets GUARANTEED simply for being a new user and wagering $1 or more to back the Nuggets against the Lakers in any Western Conference Finals game.
Keep reading if you could use a no-sweat $200 win to spice up your NFL offseason.
Bet365 Colorado Promo
This offer is exclusive to you because you’re one of the lucky few who live in a state where Bet365 is live!
What better way to build your bankroll for the Broncos season – and have some fun right now – than an easy win?
Here’s how you claim your bonus bets:
- Sign up for Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on any Nuggets vs. Lakers bet with -500 odds or longer (-400, -200, +100, etc.)
It’s important to pay careful attention to the rules above.
You must deposit $10 to activate the offer and your bet cannot be on too large of a favorite, so backing the Nuggets on the moneyline or spread should suffice here.
Finally, you won’t receive your bonus bets until that first wager settles, so what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on the next Nuggets vs. Lakers game on the schedule!
If you win your bet, you can count on collecting your winnings PLUS your bonus bets. If you lose, you’ll still receive those bonus bets!
With an extra $200+ in your account, you can try your hand at betting on the rest of the NBA Playoffs as well as the NHL Playoffs, MLB regular season, and more!
Don’t let a long NFL offseason get you down. Sign up with Bet365 to get back in the win column today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.