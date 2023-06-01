Colorado: Turn a $1 Bet into $200 Guaranteed With Bet365's NBA Finals Promotion!
The Nuggets are chasing their first NBA title in franchise history and Bet365 Sportsbook Colorado is celebrating the occasion with a promotion fit for champions!
Nuggets fans in Colorado who sign up with Bet365 and back their team with at least a $1 wager will win $200 in bonus bets – win or lose!
Keep reading to learn how you can access your free win in just a few minutes today.
Bet365 Colorado Bonus
All it takes to win your first $200 at Bet365 is to be a new user who deposits $10 or more and wagers $1 or more. It’s really that simple.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus-bet win:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on any Nuggets bet with -500 odds or longer (-400, -200, +100, etc.)
If you’ve made it this far, congrats! You’ll be winning $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens from here.
If you win your wager, you can count on collecting your winnings PLUS your bonus bets. If you lose, you’ll still win those bonus bets!
There are a couple of key details to highlight about this offer, though. First, you must deposit at least $10 or else this promotion won’t activate, and no one wants that.
Next, you won’t receive those bonus funds until that first wager settles, so go ahead and bet on the next NBA Finals game on tap!
How to Bet on the NBA Finals
Bet365 has tons of awesome features, including an easy-to-use interface, live-bet tracking up to the second, early cash out options, odds boosts and more!
Since you’ll have a guaranteed $200+ to use for the NBA Finals, let’s try to figure out some of the different paths you could take here.
Bet365 offers you the ability to bet on the moneyline, spread, total, alternate lines, individual player props, same-game parlays and more.
If you’re a diehard Denver fan, that means you’ll be backing your Nugs every chance you get.
I would look into taking some same-game parlays here. That way, you can know if you won or lost in one night AND have a chance to multiply your investment.
For instance, you could combine Nikola Jokic recording a triple-double in Game 1 (+100 odds) with Denver to cover a -10.5 spread (+110) at combined +260 odds!
Whatever you choose to bet on is up to you, but why not do it with a guaranteed $200 at Bet365 while you still can?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.