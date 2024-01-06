Bet365 Bonus Code: Win $150 Bonus if Broncos Score vs. Raiders
Bet $5 on NFL Week 18, win $150 in bonus
Denver’s season is all but over, but you still have one last chance to cash in on it thanks to Bet365.
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you bet your first $5 or more on Broncos vs. Raiders and Denver scores!
Here’s how you can end this Broncos season with a bonus win:
Bet365 Colorado Bonus
You’ll win your $150 in bonus bets whenever your first wager settles at Bet365.
But you must live in Colorado to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook CO (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Broncos vs. Raiders
As long as you deposit $10 or more and place that first bet of $5 or more, it doesn’t matter what happens – you’ll be winning $150 in bonus bets when it settles.
Once your bet is locked in, the only thing left to do is watch the game and cheer on Denver – celebrating your bonus win when they score.
Now let’s make sure you know how to find odds on this game.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is a 3-point underdog with +140 moneyline odds on the road at Las Vegas this week at Bet365.
That means you could bet on your team to upset the odds, knowing you’ll win either way – doubly so if they pull off they win!
But you don’t have to limit yourself to betting on the spread or moneyline. You could bet on over/under 37 total points, anytime touchdown scorers, player props and more.
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on all of this week’s games. Then click on Broncos vs. Raiders to see all of the available betting lines.
When you find your best bet, remember to put $5 or more on it to lock in your bonus win.
This Broncos season was a wild ride, and you can make sure it ends with a win. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.