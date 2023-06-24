Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos best win in 2020: Week 8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Throughout this playoff drought for the Broncos, they have had their issues against both the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. But the one team in the AFC West that they have been able to compete with every year has been the Chargers.
The 2020 season was a terrible year for the Broncos as they sunk to 5-11 under Fangio, but this was certainly a fun game.
Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes for the Chargers in this game and they led 24-10 entering the fourth quarter and had a 27-17 lead with less than eight minutes to play. That's when Drew Lock went to work.
Lock threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton and after the Broncos held the Chargers to a field goal, they trailed 30-24 with 2:30 left to play.
Lock took the team down the field and the Broncos were aided by a pass interference call against the Chargers on the final play of the game. With one untimed down from the 1-yard line, Lock found K.J. Hamler in the end zone and Brandon McManus tacked on the game-winning extra point to give the Broncos a very unlikely victory.