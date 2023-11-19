Best NFL prop bets for Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football
Finding a way to capitalize on Russell Wilson's red zone efficiency vs. the Vikings.
The Denver Broncos looked like potentially the worst team in the NFL early in the season, but have all of a sudden rattled off three-straight wins with victories against the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills.
Now, they return to primetime for the second-straight week to host the Minnesota Vikings.
In this article, we're talking player props. I have three locked in for tonight's game that I'm about to break down.
Vikings vs. Broncos Player Props
- Jaleel McLaughlin OVER 17.5 rushing yards
- Russell Wilson OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns
- Joshua Dobbs UNDER 219.5 passing yards
Jaleel McLaughlin OVER 17.5 rushing yards
The Broncos would be smart to start handing the ball off to Jaleel McLaughlin more often. He's far outperforming Javonte Williams, averaging 6.2 yards per carry compared to just 3.9 from Williams.
He went over this total in five-straight games until their latest game against the Bills, so I think he has a great chance to rack up at least 18 yards on the ground again tonight.
Russell Wilson OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns
Believe it or not, Russell Wilson has been the best red zone quarterback in the NFL this season. As a result, we should be betting on him to record at least two passing touchdowns.
With 18 touchdown throws this season he's already averaging 2.0 per game and now he gets to face a Vikings defense that has allowed 1.4 passing touchdowns per game. I'm surprised we can get this bet at such a valuable price of +143.
Joshua Dobbs UNDER 219.5 passing yards
It's time for the clock to strike midnight on Joshua Dobbs' Cinderella story. There's a reason he's bounced around to several different teams and now he has to face one of the hottest defenses in the NFL.
The Broncos shut down Patrick Mahomes twice already over the past few weeks and then got the job done against Josh Allen in Week 10. They have allowed teams to throw for just 6.1 yards per pass attempt over their last three games so I think they're going to do the same against Dobbs tonight.
Take the UNDER on his passing yards total.
