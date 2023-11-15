Vikings vs. Broncos prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 11
A full betting preview for the NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football between the Vikings and Broncos.
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are all of a sudden on a three-game win streak and are one more victory away from firmly getting back in the race for an AFC wildcard berth.
They'll play on prime time for a second straight week as this time they'll host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Can they get the job done and break the Vikings' five-game win streak?
Vikings vs. Broncos odds, spread, and total
Vikings vs. Broncos betting trends
- Vikings are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- Vikings are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Vikings' last eight games
- Broncos are 2-4 ATS in their last six home games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the broncos' last six games vs. NFC North opponents
Vikings vs. Broncos injury reports
Minnesota Vikings injury report
- Jordan Hicks - LB - Out
- Kirk Cousins - QB - IR
- K.J. Osborn - WR - Questionable
- Dean Lowry - DE - Questionable
- Jaren Hall - QB - Questionable
Denver Broncos injury report
P.J. Locke - S - Questionable
Vikings vs. Broncos how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:15 pm EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Minnesota Vikings Record: 5-4
- Denver Broncos Record: 4-5
Vikings vs. Broncos key players to watch
Minnesota Vikings
Joshua Dobbs: The most intriguing storyline in the NFL this week is Joshua Dobbs, who has lead the Vikings to two straight wins since being acquired by the team when Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury. He has a 101.4 quarterback rating and has found ways to get it done with not just his arm, but his legs as well. It'll be fascinating to see if he can keep up this level of play.
Denver Broncos
Jaleel McLaughlin: The Broncos would be smart to let Jaleel McLaughin start to get more carries than Javonte Williams moving forward. He's averaging 6.3 yards per carry compared to Williams who is averaging just 3.9. Their current gameplan of controlling the ball and running it as much as possible seems to be working, but now let's see the more effective back get a bigger portion of the workload.
Vikings vs. Broncos prediction and pick
The Broncos are not the same team they were at the start of the season. Their defense has been leagues above where they were and their offenses has started to click. Now, they get to return home against a Vikings team that is in an all-time sell high spot with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.
I've also been impressed with the adjustments Sean Payton has made offensively. He's not asking Russell Wilson to do too much. Run the football, control the ball, and play defense has been their game plan and it has largely worked. It's not the sexiest style of play, but it's one that fits this team the best.
I'll take Denver to win and cover as short favorites.
