5 best Broncos draft picks during the George Paton era
From 2021-2023, here are the 5 best Denver Broncos draft picks under GM George Paton
By Amir Farrell
4. G Quinn Meinerz
Being drafted in the third round to the Denver Broncos as a D3 prospect was certainly a surprise to many fans around the NFL that had not paid much attention to the senior bowl that took place weeks previous however, Meinerz has since lived up to expectations of his selection in the draft. Meinerz made his first career start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of his rookie year in 2021 due to an injury to guard Graham Glasgow at the time.
Since this game, Meinerz has practically been a starter at RG ever since and has the versatility to play at any position on the interior offensive line when needed to do so. Looking exceptionally well as a pass blocker and quite impressive as a run blocker, George Paton found a gem in Quinn Meinerz out of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is only going to get better over the years as a starter for the Broncos. I would expect some Pro-Bowl consideration in the near future for the 24-year-old guard.
3. S Caden Sterns
Now entering his third season in the NFL, expectations are very high for safety Caden Sterns, even with the re-signing of veteran safety Kareem Jackson. There has been some discussion as to whether or not Sterns will start alongside Justin Simmons in 2023 or not however, what we do know is he will most definitely earn himself an opportunity to showcase his capability of being a three-down starter in Vance Joseph's defense, regardless if Jackson is starting in the season opener.
In his rookie campaign, Sterns made tons of flashes stealing some playing time from Jackson as he racked up two interceptions and five passes defended in only two games started. Before being sent to the injured reserve in 2022, Sterns was on pace for being considered as a legitimate top-five safety in the NFL as he only allowed an 8.1 pass rating when targeted in the five games he played in. These are All-Pro type numbers. If he's able to remain healthy and is given the opportunity to start a decent chunk of games in 2023, quarterbacks better be on the look out. George Paton hit a home-run with this pick in the fifth round.