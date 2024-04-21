At what time will the Broncos be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The draft is getting closer, at what time will the Broncos be making their selection?
The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and for the first time since 2021, due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the Denver Broncos will have a first-round pick. Following an 8-9 win-loss record season, Denver got the 12th overall selection in this year's draft.
Many expect for the Broncos to get their new franchise quarterback after the failed Russell Wilson experiment, but multiple positions could be in the line for Denver at 12th overall. With that being said...
At what time will the Broncos be on the clock?
As we all know, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 25th. The event starts at 8 PM ET. In round one, every team has 10 minutes to make their selections, so if it starts on time, and assuming each team takes their respective 10 minutes to make their selections, Denver should be on the clock by 9:40 PM ET, approximately.
Not every team uses the 10 minutes to make their selections, so they could easily be on the clock earlier. Once the pick is in, the Commissioner announces it five minutes later.
With Denver being a possible trade-up team to select a quarterback, they could be on the clock earlier. Or even later if they decide to trade down.
If you just want to watch the Broncos selection, you should turn on your TV/phone/computer at 9:15-9:20 PM ET just in case, but I would recommend you to start watching the draft from the beginning, it is a very special and fun event for the NFL, something that happens only once per year.
As a reminder, the Denver Broncos have a total of eight selections (as of today), one in the first, third and fourth rounds, three in the fifth round, and two in the sixth round.
The draft is a very exciting event, and you should definitely watch the entire round one!
