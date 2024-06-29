Another glowing report about Bo Nix keeps quieting the Broncos doubters
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the positive reviews keep spilling in. Here is the clip on 'The Insiders' on NFL Network where Omar Ruiz talks about the Broncos and Bo Nix.
"NFL Network's Omar Ruiz: Denver Broncos 'have been nothing but pleased' with quarterback Bo Nix so far."- Omar Ruiz - NFL Network
In a pretty clear-cut review, the Denver Broncos have apparently been "nothing but pleased" with their rookie QB thus far, and you honestly cannot have a more positive review as a rookie than this. Folks, there is a very good possibility that the Denver Broncos may have gotten this quarterback situation fixed.
Who cares what the pre-draft process thought about Nix. Some thought he was a firm second-round pick, and scoffed at the idea of him going in the first round. Denver clearly saw his ability, and did not get cute with the selection. They probably could have traded down a bit and taken Nix, but holding firm at pick 12 was the way to go if they were indeed targeting Nix this entire time.
It feels like it's only a matter of time before Bo Nix is named the starting QB of the Denver Broncos, and at that point, a whole new era begins, for better or for worse. If Sean Payton got this selection correct, Denver might be a Super Bowl contender in 2025. If not, they'll be even more uncertainty with Payton and with the future of the QB situation.
It's nice to see that the Denver Broncos are trying to rebuild the team the right way, and them finally putting a clear plan in place is much overdue. As of now, you'll struggle to find any report about Bo Nix that does not have a glowing review attached.