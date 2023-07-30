Another disgruntled running back could make sense for the Denver Broncos
-This All-Pro running back wants out of his current AFC team
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor recently requested a trade and could be a very logical target for the Denver Broncos. When you begin to look at the potential suitors for a top running back, there aren't a lot of teams that make more sense than the Denver Broncos. The running back market has taken quite the hit this offseason.
Both Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley were due for long-term extensions this offseason, but neither was able to get one. This goes back to a trend that has been developing recently. Running backs simply are not needed to win Super Bowls in today's NFL, but it's clear that there are some truly elite ones.
It's an interesting situation for these clubs. Do they reward running backs who are at the top of their games or let them hit the market? Well, some teams have paid running backs, and even though those RBs who have gotten paid have played well, it doesn't necessarily translate to overall team success. Jonathan Taylor is another RB who seems to be disgruntled with his current contract situation.
The talented RB was a second-round draft pick back in 2020 and has played quite well, amassing 3,841 rushing yards in his first three seasons, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 89.3 yards per game. He did have a down year in 2022 due to injuries, but he still managed 861 rushing yards in 11 games.
Taylor requested a trade from the Colts on Saturday after a meeting with Colts' owner, Jim Irsay. However, Irsay doesn't want to budge:
Irsay is kind of like Jerry Jones; both run their mouths when they should perhaps not do so. Irsay apparently was the one who wanted to dump Carson Wentz after a solid 2021 season as well, which I personally thought was a weird decision. Anyway, Taylor is entering the last year of his rookie contract and is still 24 years old. He's likely got 4-5 years of great football left.
And being that the Indianapolis Colts are clearly a rebuilding team, it would make sense to trade Taylor, no matter what Irsay says. The Denver Broncos make a ton of sense for Taylor's potential new home. Head coach Sean Payton does have a history of paying running backs. During his time in New Orleans, Payton paid all of Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara.
He's always had a very good running back in the backfield, and being that the Broncos are going to run the snot out of the ball in 2023, acquiring one of the best pure runners in football makes a lot of sense. It could make even more sense when you consider that Javonte Williams might not be back to his old self, even though he's been cleared for contact.
A trade package including Javonte Williams and a mid-round draft pick could be enough to acquire Jonathan Taylor. The Broncos would have to then extend the running back, but it's not like Payton is new to that. Some may disagree with the idea of paying a running back, but there aren't a lot of teams that make more sense than the Denver Broncos.
This could also be a huge move to further indicate that the team is fully bought in for this season and are wanting to truly make a run at the playoffs. Should the Denver Broncos try to trade for Jonathan Taylor?