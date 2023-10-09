After Week 5 loss, Denver Broncos should consider trading Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson should be traded for the sake of the long-term outlook of the Denver Broncos
In the 2023 season, Russell Wilson has a passer rating above 100 and has thrown 11 touchdowns on just two interceptions. Sean Payton should consider trading his QB, as his value probably won't be higher. I'm not saying this because I think Russell Wilson has played badly and that the Denver Broncos should just cut ties.
However, when you look at the current state of the Denver Broncos, and where they stand in the 2024 Draft order so far, it makes sense to look to the future. Through five games, Russell Wilson is off to a great start. He's thrown for 1,210 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. In each game but one, Wilson has thrown for multiple touchdown passes.
He's on pace for 37 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards through five games. Let's not overthink this; Russell Wilson is indeed playing well. Sean Payton clearly knows what he's doing on offense, and while I think it's great that the Denver Broncos finally have good QB play, the quarterback position is not actively helping the team when you consider how many other issues Denver has.
They have below-average players along the defensive line and struggle to generate pressure. The linebackers are average and can't cover, and the team has one defensive back who can cover. Offensively, the unit is a bit undisciplined and the wide receivers are inconsistent.
At this point, Denver needs to consider all options. The Denver Broncos are a broken franchise with a plethora of issues, and with Wilson playing as well as he has, I bet the team could get a pretty decent return from him. In fact, his value probably won't be higher at any point. He's not getting younger and does have a pretty large contract, but there are still 12 games left in the 2023 NFL season, so a team with clear playoff aspirations who also may not have the best QB play should come calling.
Why not the Atlanta Falcons? Why not, perhaps, the Washington Commanders? What if there is an injury to a notable QB? Perhaps the Denver Broncos could trade Russell Wilson in that scenario. I don't know man, it's just rough in Broncos Country, and I guess I say all of this to say that all options should be on the table for this team in terms of player movement.
The Broncos do genuinely need to be torn down to the studs at this point, and I think Russell Wilson being traded should be considered.