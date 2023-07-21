AFC West top 8 quarterbacks ranked worst to best in 2023
6. Blaine Gabbert, Kansas City Chiefs
Chad Henne, who came up big as a hero for the Chiefs in the playoffs last season, has retired. He rode off into the sunset after his big touchdown drive against the Jaguars and subsequent Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs probably could have had their pick of ring-chasing backup options but they went with Blaine Gabbert, who is going from backing up Tom Brady the last three years in Tampa Bay to now backing up Patrick Mahomes in KC.
Gabbert didn't live up to his billing as a former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's good enough to hold the fort down in a pinch. If the Chiefs lost Mahomes for the season early on, I'm not sure Gabbert is keeping the ship afloat, but I think he's an adequate replacement for Chad Henne.
5. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos
I'm not willing to put Jarrett Stidham above Jimmy Garoppolo just yet, although I guess we'll have to see how much Jimmy actually plays this season, right?
The Denver Broncos signed Stidham to a two-year deal worth $10 million in free agency, and at this point, no, Stidham is not better than Jimmy Garoppolo. He might turn out to be, however. One former Patriots quarterback to another.
Stidham has the physical tools and intangibles to excel at the NFL level, and he's also got the backing of head coach Sean Payton. Payton really seems to like what Stidham brings to the table as a player on and off the field, and I think everyone in Broncos Country is thrilled to find out what all he has to offer.