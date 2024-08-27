AFC West running back power rankings: Where do the Broncos stand?
One area where the Denver Broncos may have an advantage is the running back room. Let's power rank all four AFC West RB rooms for the 2024 NFL Season.
I do not believe the Denver Broncos are as far away from competing as some thing, and they may end up leaning on their RB room a lot in the 2024 NFL Season. Rookie QB Bo Nix may not have a huge volume as a passer, but that could be by design.
Well, the hope is that Denver's RB room can end up holding their own. The Broncos rushing attack was just average in 2023, so they have a lot of room for improvement. Across the AFC West, let's power rank each team's RB room.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (Zamir White, Alexander Mattison)
Projected to be the two featured players in the Las Vegas Raiders RB room for 2024 are Zamir White and Alexander Mattison, making this room one of the worst in the NFL. White has rushed for 521 career yards in two seasons, and Mattison has averaged less than four yards per carry in each of the last three seasons.
They did not bring Josh Jacobs back in free agency, which was likely always going to be the case, and now Vegas is set to trot out quite the weak running back tandem in 2024. Why did the Raiders instead spend a bit more money on this room? I mean, they overpaid for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, so it's not like they weren't spending money.
3. Los Angeles Chargers (Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins)
The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of new faces everywhere, including the RB room. It's a Baltimore Ravens type of room, as the Chargers new GM, Joe Hortiz, was previously with the Ravens. Both Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins played for the Ravens before, and now they team up in LA. Gus Edwards is 29 years old, and Dobbins has played in just 24 games across four seasons in the NFL.
Gus Edwards seems to be just fine, but the room itself is still quite weak, and I am not sure the Chargers are going to get a ton from their running game in 2024, especially if Dobbins continues to struggle to stay on the field.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Isiah Pacheco has not rushed for 1,000 yards through either of his first two seasons, and he is only a small threat as a receiving back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a bust for the Kansas City Chiefs, as his rushing yardage has gradually fallen in each of his first four seasons in the NFL.
The thing with the Chiefs is that they do not need to field a fierce rushing attack, as their offense is dynamic in many other ways. I can't imagine how good this offense could be if they were able to land an elite running back at some point in the future. That would scare me. The Chiefs have a solid RB room, but it's not the best in the NFL.
1. Denver Broncos (Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin)
The Denver Broncos may end up having a three-headed monster at RB in the 2024 NFL Season. Their top two backs figure to be Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, who may truly be the most explosive player on this offense. Rookie draft pick Audric Estime may also get some short yardage carries.
While Denver may not have a 1,000-yard rusher in this room for 2024, the unit seems quite deep, easily the deepest in the division. Talent wise, this RB room is also the best in the AFC West. You have to figure that with the team being another year in the Sean Payton offense, things may run more smoothly. Javonte Williams is also down some weight and will be another year removed from his 2022 knee injury.
It's shaping up to be a great year for the Denver Broncos running backs.