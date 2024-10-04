AFC West power rankings: Broncos starting to climb after brutal 0-2 start
The Denver Broncos look to get to 3-2 after Week 5. Can they continue this winning streak? If so, they could rise even higher in the AFC West.
All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos may have something cooking here. The next four games are going to determine quite a lot. Could Denver win three of their next four and get to a strong 5-3 record? You just never know.
This two-game winning streak has Denver back at 2-2 and right in the thick of things through one-quarter in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's unveil the latest AFC West power rankings.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)
The Las Vegas Raiders feel far from a 2-2 team. Davante Adams has requested a trade and Antonio Pierce just seems in over his head. You have to wonder if this team ends up selling at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. They likely weren't planning on competing hugely this year. The Raiders definitely need to bring a rookie QB in and could use some youth on both sides of the ball.
It's hard to look at the Raiders as being a threat, but the Broncos have not beaten them since the 2019 NFL Season, so Denver has some work to do here, but it's pretty clear that the Raiders are the worst team in the AFC West.
3. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
The Los Angeles Chargers lost two games in a row after starting 2-0, and their two losses came against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, so LA is heading into their bye week with a lot to sort out it seems. LA wasn't going to be overly good this year as their roster is just not all that.
And they've already been bitten by the injury bug, so this feels like another Chargers year. Well, with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, they may have that going for them, but they aren't a scary team and QB Justin Herbert hasn't even thrown for 200 yards in a game yet, so that's something to note. The Denver Broncos should be able to sweep the Los Angeles Chargers this season.
2. Denver Broncos (2-2)
It's hard to not put the Denver Broncos at no. 2 in AFC West power rankings, as the momentum is most definitely in their favor. The Broncos started off 0-2 but have since won two-straight away games to even up their record. Their schedule does ease up a bit over the next month, and Sean Payton's teams typically turn it on in October.
You don't want to get too optimistic, but it's hard to not look at this team at being 4-2 in a couple of weeks. If the offense can slowly put some stuff together week-to-week, the Broncos could be in business and may be better than some thought in the 2024 NFL Season.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs have managed to win their first four games and are the last unbeaten team in the AFC. Their offense hasn't been all that special in 2024 and their point differential is just 20, so they're winning games by less than a touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes has thrown six touchdowns against five interceptions, so he's definitely put the ball in harm's way quite a bit this season. We may be in a period with the Chiefs where their defense slowly becomes their identity, as KC's offense just isn't a huge threat at the moment and really wasn't in 2023.
The Chiefs are beatable, and with how well the Broncos' defense has played this year, Denver may again be able to beat the Chiefs.