AFC West power rankings after huge slate of Week 8 games
There are three teams in the AFC West with 3 wins. Where do they fall in AFC West power rankings?
Should we be talking about the Denver Broncos gaining momentum and being on the verge of turning their season around after a huge win in Week 8? The two teams to win in the AFC West in Week 8 were the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders took some tough losses this week, paving the way for the Broncos to take advantage in the coming weeks.
As we progress into the second half of the 2023 NFL Season, how does the AFC West stack up? Let's power rank the four teams.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)
If it wasn't apparent, the Las Vegas Raiders are a mess and have lost two games in a row. The Denver Broncos do have the same record, but this goes to show just how much variable there is in the NFL. The Raiders are 3-5 and the sky is falling over there. The Broncos are also 3-5 and they just pulled off the biggest win since their Super Bowl 50 victory and have won two in a row.
However, the Raiders have huge questions at head coach and QB, and the Broncos seem to be somewhat solid there, at least so far. The Raiders are closer to picking first overall than they are at competing for a playoff spot, and I think it get's worse for them before it gets better.
3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
The Los Angeles Chargers are a bad football team. They have a bad defense that isn't getting better, unlike the Broncos, and the offense can put up points, but they aren't explosive and don't really do anything special. Given that LA only beat the Chicago Bears in Week 8, I don't see this team earning a spot over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West power rankings.
If the two squads faced off tomorrow, I think Denver wins. LA is also without WR Mike Williams for the rest of the year, and Austin Ekeler has been in and out of the lineup.