AFC West defense Power Rankings: Where do the Broncos stand after Week 3?
2. Denver Broncos (15.3 points per game allowed)
The Denver Broncos have played some decent offenses through three weeks but are just taking care of business in a big way. They have a top-10 scoring defense through three games and are among the most efficient units in the NFL at sacking the QB and generating pressure.
It's a great sight, as the unit was just not good in 2023. The run defense is definitely leaving some yards out there, and I could hope that gets cleaned up, but the pass rush has taken a step forward and the secondary has been top-3 in the NFL thus far. The safety play from Brandon Jones and PJ Locke III is key here, but the emergence of Riley Moss as a viable CB2 has been the biggest factor on the backend.
Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper lead one of the most explosive pass rushes in the NFL, but the unit may have their hardest test of the season when they play the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers in Week 4.
1. Los Angeles Chargers (11 points per game allowed)
The Los Angeles Chargers have won two of their first three games in 2024, and they've fielded a great defense thus far. They were able to take care of business in Weeks 1 and two against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, but got their rear ends handed to them in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chargers are also dealing with an injury bug a this point, so this could be shaping up to be a typical Chargers' season. The roster itself isn't very good and definitely needs another offseason or two worth of talent, but they seem to be well-coached and will probably finish with a winning record.
All of Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, and Joe Alt are hurt, so their three best players perhaps on the entire roster could miss some coming games.