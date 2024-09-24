This wild trade idea sees Russell Wilson return to Mile High again in 2024
By Kaden Staab
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their team take down last year's MVP in Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago. Now, following an absolute nightmare scenario where they let the worst team in the league, the Carolina Panthers, not only beat them but score over 30 points against what was supposed to be a top-shelf defense. Ouch.
Don’t ask me how that happens, but that’s the NFL at its finest.
Raiders debacle leads to wild Russell Wilson trade idea
Head Coach Antonio Pierce stated that he hasn’t ruled out a quarterback change for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns. This is where things get interesting. As Adam Schefter reported, Draft Kings Sportsbook replied with a photoshopped version of Russell Wilson donning the black and silver. Could Russell Wilson play two games in Mile High in 2024 even though he isn’t a member of the Broncos anymore?
We just saw his current team, the Steelers, come in, and what ended up being a low-scoring affair that saw the Steelers leave with a win. After a game where Wilson wasn’t even eligible to play given he’d been ruled out prior, now he might have an actual chance to come in again and try to take another shot at his former Broncos. That would add fuel to the fire of the scriptwriter theorists.
But, if we are being realistic, this isn’t something that Schefter said himself. It was merely posed by a sportsbook. That said, sportsbooks tend to know a thing or two from the inside circles. The Raiders and Wilson have notoriously been linked together in the past. It was a destination on a short list that Wilson made during his time in Seattle that if he were ever to be dealt, he’d approve a trade there via his no-trade clause.
Fast forward to this offseason, there were rumblings of Wilson joining the Raiders after eventually being released outright by the Broncos. He ended up in Pittsburgh while Las Vegas went after last year’s Pro Bowl quarterback Gardner Minshew. Now, entering week four, Justin Fields has all but taken the starting reigns right out from under Wilson’s feet. So with Vegas struggling and Pittsburgh thriving, could a trade and change of scenery be on the horizon?
Time will tell as we are still a little ways out from this year's trade deadline. This year specifically, the deadline has been pushed back until November 5th. It’s still way too early for any team to press the panic button yet. Usually, by Week 6, you’ll have a good idea of what your team is capable of. That then gives front offices and coaches the next couple of weeks to decide if they’re going to go into win-now mode or potentially sell off some pieces at the deadline and commit to a different direction.
With all that laid out, we are well aware of how important the backup quarterback position is in today's game. Miami would love to have the issue that Pittsburgh has: two starting-caliber quarterbacks and only one spot to play. Las Vegas, Miami, and even Cleveland would love to be able to make changes at their quarterback positions but as coveted as the position is, someone will end up stuck with what they currently have.