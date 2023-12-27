AFC Playoff Picture: Here is how Broncos could be officially eliminated in Week 17
The Denver Broncos are much closer to be out of the playoffs than in heading into the second-to-last week of the 2023 regular season.
Bills, Texans and Colts win, Jaguars lose
If the Bills win but the Steelers lose, the Broncos won't be out of the woods yet. That is because of this scenario.
If the Bills, Texans and Colts win while the Jaguars suffer a fifth-straight defeat, the Broncos will still be out.
We know that the Bills face New England in Week 17, here are the opponents for the other three teams. All three of them will be at home.
Colts vs. Raiders
Jaguars vs. Panthers
Texans vs. Titans
This could definitely spell trouble for the Broncos. The Texans have already beaten the Titans this year and they did that without C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. They should have Stroud and Collins available this time.
The Jaguars are struggling but having the 2-win Panthers come to town could be just what the doctor ordered.
The Colts figure to have their hands full with the Raiders who like the Broncos, are still technically alive in the playoffs and they are hot after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs. This game might be the Broncos' best bet to avoid this scenario from becoming a reality.