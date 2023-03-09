Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett might be teaming up after all
Aaron Rodgers might actually be on the move this time, and wouldn't you know it, he just might be finally teaming up with Nathaniel Hackett again.
I think the first two offseasons that there seemed to be the possibility that Aaron Rodgers could have requested a trade from the Packers were fun to experience. As many of us know, the Denver Broncos seemed to be his preferred destination.
For whatever reason that we may never know for sure, Rodgers balked multiple times at a trade before re-signing with the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season. Denver hiring Nathaniel Hackett was surely a play to try and land Rodgers, and when that fell through, the team pivoted to Russell Wilson.
Now, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Packers and Jets seem to be in talks about a potential deal for Aaron Rodgers.
After Nathaniel Hackett was fired from the Denver Broncos, he somehow landed a job with the New York Jets to be their new offensive coordinator. He was never a great coordinator to begin with, so the Jets making this move, to me at least, was a strong indication that they were trying to land Rodgers.
If this was two offseasons ago, I'd be furious, but considering that Rodgers does turn 40 years old this season and might not play after 2023, I couldn't care less that the Broncos now have a combination of Russell Wilson + Sean Payton instead of Nathaniel Hackett + Aaron Rodgers.
Depending on your opinion of Russell Wilson, Denver not only has the much, much better head coach but the better QB as well. Denver seems to be better positioned for the long-term now with their current HC/QB combo.
The Jets could be making a huge mistake here if they go forward with a deal for Aaron Rodgers and might be doing this a year or two too late.