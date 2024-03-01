8 draft mistakes that continue to haunt Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos unfortunately have no shortage of NFL Draft mistakes haunting them in 2024
Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos have no shortage of major NFL Draft mistakes that are haunting the team in 2024. The Broncos have not been great in the NFL Draft since Super Bowl 50, and many would argue that even in the couple of years leading up to Super Bowl 50, the team had some poor drafts that contributed to the team's post-Peyton Manning struggles significantly.
As they say, those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it (or something like that). Even though the Broncos have had different people in the front office, coaching staff, and even ownership, they can learn from the mistakes the organization has made in recent history.
But which NFL Draft mistakes are still looming large over the franchise today? Let's take an unpleasant trip down memory lane.
1. Drafting QB Paxton Lynch (2016)
Where do we even begin with the drafting of Paxton Lynch in 2016? The Broncos were clearly desperate to find any quarterback they possibly could in that 2016 offseason, because they tried to trade for Colin Kaepernick, they eventually traded for Mark Sanchez, and they moved up in the 2016 NFL Draft for Paxton Lynch. It was only a handful of picks, but the fact remains that the Broncos paid the price to secure him.
Knowing what we know now, perhaps the bigger mistake than drafting Lynch in the first place was simply not admitting defeat one year later. The Broncos certainly would have had a good idea of Lynch's readiness by the 2017 offseason, where they could have given themselves permission to fall in love with, I don't know, say Patrick Mahomes or someone like that.
The Broncos stood their ground with Lynch, who apparently had the work habits of a 7-year-old boy.
This is the NFL Draft mistake that looms largest over the franchise today.