7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land multiple offensive skill positions
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
With just under eight weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft officially kicks off, the Denver Broncos will look to fill as many holes on their roster as possible before making their tough decisions on draft weekend. With the team fully expected to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson after two seasons, Denver's cap situation may get a bit tricky meaning that they'll have to choose a cheap route regarding the next quarterback they bring in to compete.
However, given the fact the Broncos sit in a tricky spot with the 12th overall pick, it will not be likely they sit back and hope to watch the boards fall in their favor. Let's take a look at a Denver Broncos mock draft scenario with a trade up the board.
Round 1, Pick 7: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan:
Head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos strike big with their first selection of the draft by moving up five spots to select their preferred quarterback of the future. While there have been rumblings over the last few weeks regarding Payton's potential "high" interest in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, I have personally been clamoring for a while now that Denver potentially has McCarthy extremely high on their boards. It would not shock me at all if Payton became aggressive early in the draft to trade up and select McCarthy.
He has arguably the second-highest athletic profile in the draft at the quarterback position behind LSU's Jayden Daniels and has potential comparable to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His impressive touch, anticipation, and accuracy are all aspects of McCarthy's game that look too natural for him. Most quarterbacks often struggle with these things while McCarthy is already ahead of the game at just 21 years old. McCarthy's high intelligence and grittiness are two traits I'm also certain to have Payton sold on his potential.