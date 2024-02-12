7 moves Broncos must make to reach next year's Super Bowl
What do the Denver Broncos need to do to get back to the Super Bowl?
4. Get a top dog off the edge
Overall, I think there's a lot to "like" about the Denver Broncos' current edge group.
We really like Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, who had some really nice production in their first year as full-time starters in the defense. We really like the athletic makeup of Baron Browning, who shows flashes of brilliance off the edge and even reminds people of Von Miller at times with his quickness and bend.
Unfortunately, the Randy Gregory whiff in 2022 free agency has caused the Denver Broncos to have to reset at EDGE in 2024. They traded Gregory to the 49ers this past year, and moved on from the free agent bust as quickly as possible. I don't know exactly what direction they're going to take here in 2024, but there are a variety of intriguing options in free agency off the edge at just about every price point.
Danielle Hunter is the name everyone in Broncos Country is longing for, but will he be too expensive for the current state of this roster?
Former Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport is available, and he could be a great risk/reward option in free agency as well.
Former second overall pick Chase Young is going to be available. Bryce Huff is looking for a full-time starter role after dominating in limited snaps for the Jets.
There are guys out there who could give the Broncos that "top dog" at EDGE, but we need something to love about this position group. Right now, there's just a lot to "like". The Broncos need that consistent game wrecker and closer.