7 free agents the Denver Broncos need before the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Broncos should bring back familiar faces for OL depth
As of right now, the Denver Broncos' offensive line depth is unproven, to say the very least.
After the team's spending spree on the offensive line in NFL Free Agency, holes on that unit still remain. Let's start by bringing up the center position, which is currently occupied by former third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry III. It was curious that the Broncos didn't bring Cushenberry back to the field last year when he was healthy enough to come off of IR, instead using one of their limited returns on RB Chase Edmonds.
What does the pro scouting department think of Cushenberry? Does this incoming coaching staff like Cush more than we know or think? As of right now, he would be the starting center if the season opened up today, and he would be backed up by incoming free agent Kyle Fuller.
Aside from the depth at center right now, the Broncos don't really have anybody very proven at the guard or tackle spots behind their starters. Considering Garett Bolles is coming back from a season-ending injury in 2022, it's safe to say that fans have a right to be concerned about the guys behind Bolles not having any experience at all.
Calvin Anderson, one of the team's top backups, signed with the New England Patriots on a two-year deal. He's out of the picture. But both Billy Turner and Cameron Fleming are still available in NFL Free Agency and the Broncos should seriously consider bringing one or both of them back.
Fleming recently took a visit to the Jaguars, and Turner recently declared himself to be 100 percent healthy. Both of those guys can play either tackle spot or either guard spot. I'm sure they'd be able to snap the ball as centers in a pinch, too.
I think the current state of the Broncos' roster is screaming for an experienced tackle to come in, but Sean Payton might be more inclined to trust new OL coach Zach Strief with young or inexperienced players at those spots. Still, I wouldn't mind seeing the Broncos bring Turner and Fleming back into the fold to provide solid, veteran depth.