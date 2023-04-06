Broncos starters who could be replaced before the 2023 season
The Denver Broncos' projected starting lineup is solid, but who could be replaced before the 2023 season kicks off? I think there are a few players who most definitely need to be replaced in the starting lineup. Fortunately, we still have the NFL Draft and the next wave of free agency after that.
We'll see more players agree to deals after teams assess their roster immediately following the draft. Also, as we get into more offseason activities, free agency may kick up a tick to cover for some underperforming players.
So, which Denver Broncos' players projected to start in 2023 could be replaced in the lineup before 2023?
Projected starters who could be replaced before the 2023 season
1. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
Lloyd Cushenberry is not good, people. A third-round pick out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft, John Elway likely thought he had found his long-term replacement for Connor McGovern. However, that has not been the case. Unfortunately, Cush has largely been awful as a starter and never returned to the lineup last year even when he got healthy.
Bringing back Connor McGovern, who is still a free agent, makes a ton of sense, as does perhaps signing free agent center Ben Jones or targeting a center prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, like Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann.
We'll see who gets targeted to replace Cushenberry, but someone needs to take his spot over.