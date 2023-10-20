7 Denver Broncos players to "keep an eye on" ahead of trade deadline
Which seven Denver Broncos players are listed as trade candidates as the organization approaches a fire sale?
By Amir Farrell
With the NFL trade deadline under two weeks away, the Denver Broncos are expected to be heavily engaged in trade talks regarding multiple veterans currently on the team. According to Indianapolis Colts insider, Destin Adams, the Broncos are already deep in talks to send wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Indianapolis. Adams adds that "many around the league" truly believe that this is the year that Jeudy will be dealt.
If true, you would have to imagine the Broncos will be more than capable of making several other players expendable in trade talks, especially if they are willing to ship off their best receiver. According to NFL reporter for the 33rd Team, Ari Meirov, the Broncos have seven veterans to "keep an eye on" with the trade deadline approaching.
WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton
As I have stated in previous articles, the Broncos are currently shopping their two top wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and are expected to trade at least one prior to the October 31st deadline. The former first and second-round picks have not lived up to the hype to start the season under offensive guru Sean Payton and seem frustrated by their lack of production on the field. As of now, it does not appear that both receivers will be dealt before the deadline however, anything is possible and if Payton wants to rebuild the position completely, the Broncos may have an entirely different depth chart next season.
Safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson
To no surprise, one of the more expensive players on the team, safety Justin Simmons, is rumored to be a "top" trade candidate, per NFL Network's James Palmer. However, it is a bit more surprising to see safety Kareem Jackson mentioned on this list. Jackson, 35, who leads the Broncos in interceptions this season, is currently playing on a one-year deal that will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2024. It would certainly be a bargain if the Broncos could pry away a last-minute late-round draft pick in return for the veteran defensive back.
As for Simmons, he has just one and a half years remaining of his four-year, $61M contract awarded to him in the 2021 offseason. Trading the All-Pro safety would save the Broncos $18.25M in 2024 cap space and would dump off the remainder of his $14.4M base salary in the last nine games of the 2023 season. Perhaps this is a move the Broncos can make to smoothen the process of cutting quarterback Russell Wilson next offseason.