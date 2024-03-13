7 budget-friendly free agents the Broncos need to sign
Which budget-friendly free agents could still be on the Broncos' radar?
The Denver Broncos haven't exactly been "quiet" in NFL Free Agency to this point, but the losses have outweighed the additions with the team moving on from Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy, and Josey Jewell (among others). The Broncos have clearly committed to taking an economical approach as the beginning of the new league year is going to come with Denver sitting out on most of the big-name free agents.
If the team is going after budget-friendly free agents, there are still some players that could address need areas on this team, giving them ultimate flexibility in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Who should they be targeting?
1. Hunter Renfrow, WR
The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Hunter Renfrow at the beginning of the new league year and the Broncos should be ready to pounce. The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns and created a void at the wide receiver position in terms of players who excel at creating separation.
Now, Marvin Mims can do it in the vertical passing game, and you certainly expect him to expand his role in 2024, but Renfrow is the type of player who can be a quick fix in the separation department. He's got a chip on his shoulder after the way Josh McDaniels and the Raiders treated him the past couple of years, and the Broncos could benefit by signing him to a short-term deal.
If the Broncos are trying to get a quick passing game going, Renfrow can help, and he adds some variety to a receiver room that includes a lot of big bodies and a "speed" guy.