7 Broncos players whose roster spots are on the line vs. 49ers
- Clarity coming at WR?
- Huge offensive line shuffling?
- One more shot for Albert O.?
4. Alex Palczewski, offensive tackle
Denver Broncos undrafted rookie Alex Palczewski is a name to monitor going forward as he has been getting looks in practice with the top offense at right tackle. This is, of course, in the absence of Mike McGlinchey, but it's an interesting development nevertheless.
Palczewski was an All-American at Illinois where he learned the tricks of the trade from head coach Bret Bielema, who has had a lengthy history of sending high-caliber offensive linemen to the pros. Palczewski is an older rookie at the age of 24 but the Denver Broncos are starved for some type of developmental tackle.
The team hasn't drafted a single tackle since taking Garett Bolles in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. That's kind of pathetic. But it makes players like Palczewski necessary. Palczewski played a good game against the Arizona Cardinals and is being rewarded in training camp. He could force his way onto the roster with another strong performance vs. the 49ers.
5. Jaleel McLaughlin, running back
This week's game against the 49ers is a big one for Jaleel McLaughlin, who might be the next man up after Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine in this partuclar matchup. Tyler Badie was a "DNP" at Wednesday's practice, and that will pave the way for McLaughlin to perhaps get a look with the second-team offense.
McLaughlin has been the talk of training camp for the Denver Broncos. He showed well in the preseason opener aside from losing the ball at the sideline after a catch and run. McLaughlin offers something that you don't necessarily get from Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine -- big-time speed.
If McLaughlin has more opportunity in this game against the 49ers, he could prove to the coaching staff that he's ready to handle RB3 duties this coming regular season. The Broncos clearly seem okay with the current group they have out there of younger, unproven guys. McLaughlin is not only auditioning against the other guys on this Broncos roster, however. He's auditioning against any other RBs that might become available in a couple of weeks...