6 most shocking storylines for the Denver Broncos in 2023
What are the 6 most shocking storylines to take place for the Denver Broncos during the 2023 offseason and regular season?
By Amir Farrell
The 2023 season for the Denver Broncos has featured a roller coaster of both upsetting and exciting emotions such as losing to former head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets, but also defeating the highly esteemed Kansas City Chiefs. Entering the season, the Broncos had high hopes of finally snapping the playoff drought and competing for a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl with a revitalized quarterback in Russell Wilson and a legendary head coach in Sean Payton.
However, at this juncture of the season, there is essentially no room for error in the final nine games of the year meaning the Broncos will need to win almost every single remaining game moving forward for a realistic shot at the postseason. With that being said, the Broncos have compiled two back-to-back solid wins at home with much more hope coming out of the bye week as opposed to the beginning of the season. In what has been a disappointing result to the first half of the season, there are many shocking storylines that have led the Broncos roster to their 3-5 record as of today.
Denver Broncos 6 most shocking storylines so far in 2023:
1. Historically bad defensive start finds massive turnaround
Through the first five weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos were allowing an embarrassing 36.2 points per game which stood as the worst in NFL history. Since then, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and other coaches and put together an incredible turnaround with multiple personnel adjustments and roster moves that have completely changed the course of the season.
In their last three games, the Broncos have allowed just 15.6 points per game which stands as the best in the NFL through that span. It is undoubtedly the greatest defensive turnaround in NFL history considering the difference in statistics and overall play that has changed. Players like outside linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, and safeties Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke specifically deserve a ton of credit for executing at a higher level than previous players at their respective positions did through the first five games. Who would have thought the Broncos' defense would go from allowing 70 points in Miami to being statistically one of the higher-ranked units in the NFL as of late?