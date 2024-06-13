6 former players the Denver Broncos will face during the 2024 NFL Season
Randy Gregory, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In Week 3, the Broncos travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, who signed Randy Gregory in free agency. Gregory was a failed free agency signing by George Paton, as he fell out of favor in 2023 and as ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
Gregory has all the talent in the world but has dealt with a slew of off-field issues, which has thrown a huge wrench into what could have been a productive NFL career. I am not sure there is a single Broncos fan who has a favorable opinion of Randy Gregory at this point.
Josey Jewell, Carolina Panthers
Josey Jewell leaves the Denver Broncos after spending the 2018-2023 seasons with the team. He left for the Carolina Panthers, and he gets to reunite with Ejiro Evero, who was the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2022. The Broncos signed Cody Barton in free agency to effectively replace Jewell, and while Jewell was by no means elite, his absences is probably going to be felt.
The Broncos and Carolina Panthers will play each other in Denver during Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season. Jewell and current Broncos ILB Alex Singleton will surely meet up before the game.