6 former first-round picks the Broncos could pursue on offense in 2024
Which former first-round picks could be of interest to the Broncos in free agency?
5. Hollywood Brown, WR
There's definitely some risk attached with a player like Hollywood Brown, whose effectiveness has dwindled just about every year he's been in the league. The former first-round pick out of Oklahoma would be a really fun addition to Sean Payton's offense with his speed and big-play ability, and I don't think his presence in the lineup would be redundant with someone like Marvin Mims, either.
Brown has proven in the past that he can be a solid vertical threat as well as YAC type of player, although physicality is not exactly the name of his game. Depending on the price here, Brown could be another intriguing pickup for an offense that just needs more playmakers at all of the skill position groups.
6. Noah Fant, TE
Perhaps we could see a reunion between the Denver Broncos and old friend Noah Fant this offseason. Fant has not exactly lived up to the billing of a former first-round pick at the tight end position, but he's an athletic option who can make plays in space as well as get vertical.
The Broncos might set their sights a little higher here, but for the right price, I think a reunion with Noah Fant could make a lot of sense this offseason.