6 Denver Broncos who deserve contract extensions in 2024

Broncos K Wil Lutz’s 92.6% FG conversion ranks 5th among all kickers in the NFL with at least 25 attempts in 2023.



If his field goal was never blocked in Week 8, his 96.2% conversion percentage would rank 1st among all kickers in the AFC with at least 25 attempts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NnqGDonmGy