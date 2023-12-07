6 Denver Broncos who deserve contract extensions in 2024
Which Broncos players are most worthy of a new contract in the 2024 offseason?
By Amir Farrell
3. S P.J. Locke
Third-year safety P.J. Locke has been a pleasant surprise for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's secondary in 2023 and has shown serious promise as a legitimate starter at his position. Locke and Justin Simmons seem to have created a nice chemistry on the football field and both have demonstrated key moments of leadership and communication together. Locke's infectious leadership and support for his teammates have gone a long way in the locker room which has led to faith and belief among the players.
The 26-year-old safety has made an incredible impact on the field from day one and continues to make important plays in clutch moments for Denver's secondary. His value cannot be overstated enough and is worthy of a multi-year contract, but will likely be a short-term deal for the time being. With veteran safety Kareem Jackson expected to walk in free agency following a string of suspensions, it will be sneaky important to retain P.J. Locke and prevent the young star from hitting the open market. If not, the safety position will quickly become a gaping hole on Denver's roster in 2024.
4. K Wil Lutz
Longtime New Orleans Saints and first-year Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has earned himself a new contract to remain in the Mile High. The 29-year-old kicker is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and more than likely wishes to stay in Denver under his longtime head coach Sean Payton. The veteran has converted 25 of his 27 field goal attempts (one blocked) and missed just two of his 22 extra-point attempts this season. Having a solid season in his first year in Denver, Wil Lutz has played his way into the Pro Bowl conversation and hopefully a second contract with the Broncos.