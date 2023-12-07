6 Denver Broncos who deserve contract extensions in 2024
By Amir Farrell
With the 2023 NFL regular season wrapping up in just five weeks, the Denver Broncos will have to begin their early evaluations of the roster to form a solid contingency plan heading into the draft in April. The team currently has 13 players under contract scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and two set to become restricted free agents. However, not only players whose respective contracts are expiring will receive new deals.
Among those set to become free agents in 2024 include a handful of players who have impressed the coaching staff during the course of Denver's five-game winning streak, but also a few who may have not lived up to expectations. Assuming controlling owner Greg Penner and head coach Sean Payton decide to move forward with George Paton as the organization's general manager, the fourth-year Broncos GM will have his work cut out for himself, especially considering how strong the market will be at multiple positions across the league starting in March.
6 Denver Broncos most worthy of a new contract this offseason:
1. G Quinn Meinerz
Broncos third-year right guard Quinn Meinerz, who is set to become a free agent in the 2025 offseason, has strung together his best season yet and seems to be far from his peak. The young offensive lineman out of Wisconsin-Whitewater is playing his most impressive football under new offensive line coach Zach Strief and head coach Sean Payton. With the market rising for young guards in the NFL, it would be smart for the Broncos front office to jump ahead on Meinerz's contract. Meinerz, who just turned 25 years old, has shown no signs of slowing and seems to be on a steady rise in his development.
2. C Lloyd Cushenberry
Staying on the offensive line, center Lloyd Cushenberry has arguably been Denver's most consistent offensive lineman in both pass protection and run blocking. Unlike Meinerz, Cushenberry is set to become a free agent next March and will likely not command a pricey contract in the open market at all. The fourth-year center has dealt with a few injuries and had a rough first three years in the NFL but has proved to be Denver's most improved player in 2023. There is no reason to believe the 26-year-old offensive lineman will return to his old ways under Coach Strief and company. A two or three-year deal for roughly $6M per season makes sense for both sides.