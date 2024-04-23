5 wide receiver targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
What receivers could the Denver Broncos target in the draft?
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos head into the 2024 NFL Draft with limited potential in the wide receiver room and look to add young talent this weekend.
After trading Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, the room doesn't have a weapon that consistently creates separation. Courtland Sutton appears to be a prime trade target on draft night to acquire more capital, leaving Marvin Mims and Tim Patrick as the only receivers that Sean Payton can count on.
Here are five realistic draft targets for the Denver Broncos to add into their wide receiver room.
WR Adonai Mitchell - Texas
Adonai Mitchell has all the tools to become a superstar at the wide reciever position.
The prospect stands 6'4 and weighs a little over 200 pounds. Despite having a big frame for the position, Mitchell moves with more finesse than the smaller athletes in this draft class.
He is one of the most fluid route runners in the draft. Mitchell ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the combine, which is incredible for his size and ability.
Mitchell's release and footwork are second to none. His ability to create separation on a consistent basis will be one of the main reasons why he will be one of the better playmakers to come out of this class.
He torches single coverage (98th percentile via PFF) and can be a WR1-type player if utilized properly. PFF has his player comparison to Bengals WR Tee Higgins.
It is highly unlikely that Denver will select Mitchell with their first-round pick. However, he is still worth noting as a target for the Broncos because if he does fall on draft night and Payton has already selected his quarterback, Mitchell is worth trading back into the first round to get him. This is similar to how Denver was interested in trading back into the first round to get Jaelan Phillips before Miami selected him in 2021.