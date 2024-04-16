3 trade destinations for Courtland Sutton after news of voluntary workout absence
Should the Denver Broncos trade Sutton at this point?
Courtland Sutton did not report for voluntary workouts on Monday, and now his future with the Denver Broncos definitely got more uncertain. First reported by Tom Pelissero, Sutton did not report for the voluntary workout program, and it's due to him wanting a new contract. Sutton is under contract with the Broncos through the 2025 NFL Season.
But he has just $2 million guaranteed left on the deal, so the 28-year-old is eye-balling one final significant payday. At this point, the Denver Broncos should not extend Sutton and should simply trade him as they turn the page on the last era of Broncos football. What three teams make the most sense in a deal for the talented player?
1. Courtland Sutton to the Cincinnati Bengals
This is my personal favorite trade proposal. Now with Sutton seemingly unhappy, and Tee Higgins requesting a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, why not give each player a fresh start? Higgins is several years younger than Sutton and a better player, so it's not a fair player-for-player swap. That's why I've included the Broncos 76th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sutton and Higgins both getting paid, if that happens this offseason, could look a lot different. I'm not sure Sutton can get more than $20 million per year on a two-year deal, and I think Higgins can flirt with $25 million per year on a three or four-year deal. The Broncos get a true WR1 to complement Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds, and the Bengals get a more cost-effective WR2 next to Ja'Marr Chase.
Win, win.