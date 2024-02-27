5 under-the-radar Broncos targets to watch at the NFL Combine
Which under-the-radar targets should Denver Broncos fans be watching?
4. Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
If the Denver Broncos go with a playmaker offensively in round one, most people in Broncos Country seem to be hoping for Brock Bowers (Georgia TE) or maybe Rome Odunze (Washington WR) if one of those two guys falls to the 12th overall pick.
There's not been a lot of talk about adding the 6-foot-4 Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with that 12th overall pick. Thomas has great size and length, but what's fascinating about him is how he can win at all levels of the field with quickness and release off the line of scrimmage as well as the ability to create separation downfield.
And with his 6-foot-4 frame, he's got a tremendous catch radius. If the Broncos are up for round one receivers, Thomas has to be in the mix.
5. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Troy Fautanu is known for his ability in space, his pass protecting abilities, and his overall length at the tackle position. Once again, the situation with Garett Bolles could prompt the Broncos to make a move at the left tackle position and Fautanu has the look of a long-term starter there.
He's shown an ability to block in space when asked to do so, and he's expected to put up some great numbers at the Scouting Combine. This is a guy who finds work in pass protection, he's anything but passive, and I think he's Day 1 ready with his combination of pass pro skills and overall aggressiveness.