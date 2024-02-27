5 under-the-radar Broncos targets to watch at the NFL Combine
Which under-the-radar targets should Denver Broncos fans be watching?
2. Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
It's possible that we see Taliese Fuaga absolutely light it up at the Scouting Combine. One of the most dominant run blockers in college football, Fuaga has slowly entered the first-round conversation and has now crept into the top-10 conversation.
Fuaga played right tackle at Oregon State but there are some who believe his athletic traits could lead to him switching to the left side at the NFL level if that's where a team would envision him. He also has the versatility to play guard, although that's not really an area the Broncos have a need right now.
If Denver moves on from Garett Bolles in 2024, Fuaga could be a first-round option.
3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Another area of the roster that could be addressed in round one because of how beneficial it is to have studs on rookie contracts is off the EDGE. The Broncos have two key players off the edge -- Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning -- entering contract years in 2024 and there is still some uncertainty about the long-term viability of Nik Bonitto and Drew Sanders (if Sanders transitions to the EDGE permanently).
Jared Verse is a former transfer who spent two years at Florida State, and they were productive. He had 29.5 tackles for loss and 18.0 sacks over two seasons at FSU, adding 89 total tackles in the process over two seasons.
Depending on what happens at quarterback and left tackle, getting an edge player like Jared Verse at 12 wouldn't be the worst scenario in the world.