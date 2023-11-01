5 trades Broncos will regret not making at 2023 deadline
What trades did the Denver Broncos miss out on?
2. Broncos should have traded for a tight end
As of right now, the Denver Broncos have exactly zero viable weapons in the passing game at the tight end position. Absent an unexpected free agent signing, the fact that the Broncos passed on tight ends at this year's trade deadline means that the team is moving forward with Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, and Nate Adkins at the position for the remainder of the season.
I guess Sean Payton and George Paton were okay with not having anyone at the position who can help in the passing game. Greg Dulcich is supposed to be that guy for the Broncos, but he's been unfortunately dealing with hamstring injuries for almost a year-and-a-half at this point. Dulcich's availability is a major question mark, and obviously something the Broncos can't really count on.
They might have been able to make a deal for someone like Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki of the Patriots, but nothing materialized.
3. Broncos didn't add any additional picks to 2024 NFL Draft war chest
Will the Denver Broncos regret not making any trades to add picks to their 2024 NFL Draft war chest?
Maybe.
According to Tankathon, the Broncos have six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft as of right now:
- 1st round
- 3rd round (from Saints)
- 4th round (from Dolphins)
- 5th round
- 5th round (from Jets)
- 7th round (from Rams)
Obviously, the Broncos had some offers on players that are currently on the roster, but they would rather evaluate those guys over the final nine games than trade them away now. Ultimately, I don't really disagree with keeping guys if you were only getting offered poor value in return, but having just six selections in next year's draft is tough.