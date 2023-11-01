5 trades Broncos will regret not making at 2023 deadline
What trades did the Denver Broncos miss out on?
The NFL trade deadline has once again come and gone, and despite the deadline's reputation for being mostly talk and little substance, this year's action was pretty significant. We saw the Washington Commanders make a couple of huge trades before the deadline, getting rid of both Montez Sweat and Chase Young. We saw the Vikings make a move to replace the injured Kirk Cousins. The Seahawks got aggressive in a move for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
But what about the Denver Broncos? There were undoubtedly a number of moves out there that the Broncos could have, and probably should have made. Which ones might they end up regretting?
5 trades Denver Broncos will regret not making
1. Chase Young trade
One trade the Denver Broncos really missed out on was getting in on the trade discussions for former NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young. Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round compensatory pick in 2024. The fact that the 49ers were able to get young for a pick that, at best will be in the late 90s and more likely in the early 100s, is astounding.
The Niners made a trade with the Broncos a few weeks back to acquire Randy Gregory to help their pass rush production, but that hasn't really happened, apparently. The 49ers are 0-3 since that Randy Gregory trade, for what it's worth.
But now they've taken another swing and have Chase Young reunited with Nick Bosa. The Denver Broncos could have reunited Young with Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper in Denver, and they could have done it for a reasonable price.
Oh well.