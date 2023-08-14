5 surprise cut candidates for Broncos ahead of 2023 season
5. Tony Jones Jr., Running Back
With the Javonte Williams recovery uncertainty, and with the losses of Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds, the Broncos signed Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. in free agency.
With Tyler Badie and undrafted rookie signing Jaleel McLaughlin impressing lately, and likely being the two candidates fighting for the third-string running back job, it looks like free agent signing Tony Jones Jr. has no chance of making the Broncos' 53-man roster. Jones Jr. had only 10 carries for 24 rushing yards in 2022, he even had more receiving yards (30) than rushing yards last season.
Statistically, in the week 1 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones Jr. was the player with the least amount of rushing yards, just eight on three carries. The player with the second-fewest rushing yards for the Broncos in that game was not even a running back, it was backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who had 19, 11 more than Jones and even with fewer carries.
I do not know if the Broncos will have four running backs in the final 53-man roster. Even if you assume they will, I still do not think that Tony Jones will be one of them.
